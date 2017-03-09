There's A New Secret Tinder For Rich And Famous People...

So Leeds Is Kind Of The New L.A.
According to streaming data, the City Of Angels shares the same music tastes as the West Yorkshire location.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The new version of the dating app is named Tinder Select and is invite only.
For those of of you who are unlucky on Tinder, it's about to get a lot more disheartening...
As TechCrunch reports, there's a new elite, selective version of the app for rich and famous people, which is set to make getting onto Raya look like a walk in the park.
Tinder Select is a secret, members-only version of the app https://t.co/jyCNnfKkU1 by @jordanrcrook— TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) March 7, 2017
The new version of the dating app is fittingly entitled Tinder Select, and it's invite only. So even if you wanted to be on it, you'd have to wait to be asked anyway.
As if we needed more ways to feel inferior and un-loved.
However it's not all about money, as one source told the outlet it's "for celebrities and people who do really well on Tinder.”
So basically celebs and really REALLY good looking people then?
However, at the other end of the scale, Bumble is re-launching its verified tier, VIBee, which TechCrunch says "rewards users who make a positive contribution to the Bumble ecosystem by swiping thoughtfully and being generally responsive."
So sometimes nice guys DON'T finish last.
Despite dating apps getting more and more elitist, there is some positives to be taken from the news.
If all the rich, famous and hot people are off normal Tinder, than us average people will probably stand half a chance.
According to streaming data, the City Of Angels shares the same music tastes as the West Yorkshire location.
The Eez-Eh four-piece also covered Daft Punk's Around The World as they played two nights at the famous venue.
The Pulp Fiction star has answered Google's most searched questions about him.
The Sex Pistols legend is a lifelong Arsenal fan.
U2’s 1987 masterpiece celebrates its 30th birthday today. So let’s mark this solemn occasion with a hilarious fail.
Today marks 22 years since the band performed Live Forever on the show.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
Comments
Powered by Facebook