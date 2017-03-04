Man Buries Himself Alive To Raise Awareness For Depression

WATCH: Remember When This 8-Year-Old Sung On Stage With Dave Grohl?
Now that Foo Fighters are back in action, can we expect more heart-warming scenes like this?
A Belfast man will spend three days inside a coffin to raise awareness for those suffering with addictions and depression.
A man has been willingly buried alive for three days to help raise awareness for depression.
John Edwards from Belfast has agreed to spend the time in a coffin in order to raise awareness for those suffering with addictions and depression.
He has, however decked out his temporary tomb with luxuries such as an internet connection and a cosy duvet.
A former addict himself, John founded the charity Walking Free , which helps those who are suicidal and those facing addictions.
John will “speak” to people who are considering suicide from “beyond the grave” by using the internet connection to broadcast stories of hope via a livestream.
He told Belfast Live: "I'm a former addict and I've been clean and sober for 25 years.
“I’m making a very large coffin, I'm burying it in East Belfast and I'm going to live in it for three days.
"I know this is a radical move but people are continually contacting me who are either suicidal or who know friends or family who are.
"My plan is to speak to them from the grave before they get there and show them hope."
