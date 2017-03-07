Sorry Londoners, You're The Most Unfriendly In The UK...

When Bryan Cranston Left A Note In His Book At Heathrow...
We remember the Breaking Bad star's awesome gesture on his 61st Birthday.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A survey has dubbed the capital city the least friendly place in Britain.
London has been crowned the most unfriendly place in Britain.
As Metro reports, the capital city was rated the lowest in a study which measures the UK in times of safety, cleanliness, and trustworthiness.
The research conducted by Provident Personal Credit surveyed 2,642 residents asking them to rate their cities from 1-10 based on eight separate factors, and when it came to friendliness in particular, London scored the lowest at 6.44, pipping Oxford, Portsmouth and Chelmsford to claim the title.
Although the questions did surround themes such as whether participants knew their neighbours names...
York was crowned the most friendly city in the UK, scoring 7.41 out of 10, while Gloucester came in second place with a respectable 7.32.
Unsurprisingly, third place was taken by the Welsh, with Swansea scoring 7.31.
Londoners don't do things by halves though, and when they lose, they lose big; according to the outlet, the city was in bottom half for every category it was measured on, being crowned the third "least happy" and "least safe" place in the country.
They have got the 24-hour tube though...
And where else would you see this?
We remember the Breaking Bad star's awesome gesture on his 61st Birthday.
The Freedom singer sadly died on Christmas Day last year.
The comedian was taking part in a hot sauce challenge for First We Feast's Hot Ones show.
A takeaway refused to make a Hawaiian pizza and refunded the customer’s money. Were they right?
The likes of Bonobo and Wild Beasts will join previously announced band, Foals, who will headline the London festival.
A new survey claims that many people in the UK are considering quitting the big city for the countryside.
An old saying goes: "Writing about music is like dancing about architecture." Here are 50 reasons why that statement is wrong.
Let's celebrate St David's Day with some of the best bands to come out of the country.
30 June sees the addition of an extra "leap second" to the day. So, we’ve collected together the best short songs of all time – naturally.
Don't just wear it... share it. Radio X takes a look at the most memorable and coolest band t-shirts around.
Comments
Powered by Facebook