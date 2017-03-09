So Leeds Is Kind Of The New L.A...

WATCH: Kasabian Bring New Album Tracks To Sydney Opera House
According to streaming data, the City Of Angels shares the same music tastes as the West Yorkshire location.
They may be worlds away when it comes to their climate, but Leeds and Los Angeles have been dubbed "twin cities" by their shared taste in music.
And one of the bands they love in particular is none other than the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
According to a study by music streaming company, Deezer, as well as their shared penchant for Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, La La land and and the West Yorkshire cities were very keen on The Chainsmokers too.
The music service - who analysed the Top 10 streaming charts in 88 major cities across the globe - also found that Cape Town and Chicago can't get enough of The Weeknd's Can't Feel My Face.
And it seems Sia that does it for both sun-seeking party-lovers and chilled-out Scandinavians, making it into the top five lists in both Helsinki and Ibiza.
However, overall it was Drake who had the most universal appeal, boasting the most streams out of any artist across the globe.
