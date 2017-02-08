This Restaurant Is Giving Away Free Wings To Singletons On Valentine's Day

QUIZ: Which 1997 Album Are You?
Reckon you're more of a Be Here Now or OK Computer kinda guy? Take our quiz to find out.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Hooters are encouraging their customers to shred their ex on the most romantic day of the year.
Valentine's Day is pretty crap if you're single, but it's particularly brutal if you've just broken up with someone.
Now, we're not one for gentlemen's clubs or any restaurant that are based on enticing people sexually, so we doubt any of this will apply...
But, Hooters are willing to turn your frown upside down by offering free wings to anyone wiling to "shred their ex" at one of their restaurants on 14 February.
The erm... unique chain is encouraging purveyors to "shred 'em and forget 'em" and has even offered a handy guide of what to do with your ex's remains based on how long you were together, who ended it, and how long you've been broken up for.
Genius.
Oh and by the way, we were told to bury our ex... but we think that could be a little too full on... Even for Hooters.
While, the likelihood of anyone actually getting themselves down there is low, we are wondering if the severity of the break up effects the amount of wings you get?
Because then we'd be quids in.
Reckon you're more of a Be Here Now or OK Computer kinda guy? Take our quiz to find out.
The 45-year-old socialite has been found dead at her London home.
See the band perform Another Brick In The Wall at Earls Court.
Well that's one way to avoid the 5p plastic bag charge!
The Dark Necessities frontman has revealed he's torn a tendon on stage.
Thom Yorke and co. have confirmed a new date for 2017.
With The Wombats, The Cribs are to perform their classic albums from ten years ago in full, we ponder: which other LPs from ’07 would you like to hear live?
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Comments
Powered by Facebook