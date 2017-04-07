WATCH: Guy Re-Creates La La Land To Ask Emma Stone To Prom

Hear Jake Bugg Feature On Tinie Tempah's Find Me Single
The singer-songwriter has lent his vocals to the rapper's new track, which is taken from his upcoming Youth LP.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Jacob Staudenmaier and his friends re-imagined the opening scene of the award-winning musical for its leading lady.
A guy has re-created the opening scene of La La Land in order to ask Emma Stone to prom.
Jacob Staudenmaier from Arcadia High School went all-out in an effort to impress the actress in a video which he directed and choreographed himself.
Watch it here:
Sterling effort all round.
Explaining his motivation in the YouTube description, Staudenmaier writes: "I decided to ask Emma Stone to prom by recreating the opening scene from La La Land, her most recent movie. I rewrote the lyrics myself and directed the video and did the choreography too, but thank you so much to all the friends and adults who came out to help make it happen. Especially my friend Alli Gooch who did the camera work and Dash McDonald who fixed the coloring for the video. Big thanks to my film teacher too, Eric Luse".
Jacob's prom is on 29 April, so let's hope Emma Stone sees it in time!
The singer-songwriter has lent his vocals to the rapper's new track, which is taken from his upcoming Youth LP.
The songs - which features Pusha T and Mavis Staples - comes from their forthcoming Humanz LP.
The No One Knows rockers have teased their return and announced new tour dates.
The Eez-Eh rockers will still be joined by Blossoms and Touts.
The news marks the first UK date confirmed by the former Oasis frontman.
The band are heading to London, Birmingham and Manchester to support their new album One More Light.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook