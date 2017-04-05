Gordon Ramsay Just Ended The Pineapple Pizza Debate

Since the President of Iceland joked about his proposed pizza ban, and a chef refused to add pineapple to a takeaway order, the war on whether the fruit should be anyway near pizza has waged on.

Now, real telly chef and all-round food snob Gordon Ramsay has given his two cents on the subject, and you can just imagine what he said.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, the Kitchen Nightmares star simply said: "Pineapple does not go on top of pizza....."

Pineapple does not go on top of pizza..... https://t.co/lhD6aliOV8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 4, 2017

Hardly surprising coming from a chef though is it?

This guy has a pretty convincing argument against him though...

The personality - who recently appeared on ITV's The Nightly Show - isn't backwards about coming forwards, and often critiques his followers meals on Twitter.

See some of his best responses here:

Brunt egg rolls, burnt buns, dry burger, the only thing missing is a new battery for your smoke alarm Andrew https://t.co/77Yedz6ote — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 1, 2017



