WATCH: Someone Turned Donald Trump's Tweets Into Emo Songs

Whatever you think of the US President, it's hard to deny he's one of the most vocal and divisive politicians on Twitter.

Now, Super Deluxe have transformed some of his most expressive posts on Twitter, and transformed them into emo songs-with hilarious consequences.

Watch their interpretation of some of the POTUS's best tweets here:

We noticed that @realdonaldtrump 's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo — Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017

That hair though!

