WATCH: Someone Turned Donald Trump's Tweets Into Emo Songs

Forget Smartphones - The Nokia 3310 Is Making A Comeback!
Looking for a new mobile? This old workhorse is the future - again - and it could solve your festival phone problems….
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Super Deluxe have transformed the US President's posts into something My Chemical Romance would be proud of.
Whatever you think of the US President, it's hard to deny he's one of the most vocal and divisive politicians on Twitter.
Now, Super Deluxe have transformed some of his most expressive posts on Twitter, and transformed them into emo songs-with hilarious consequences.
Watch their interpretation of some of the POTUS's best tweets here:
We noticed that @realdonaldtrump 's tweets are basically the lyrics to an early 2000s emo song, so we turned them into one. pic.twitter.com/WjquEHrreo— Super Deluxe (@superdeluxe) February 12, 2017
That hair though!
Photo: Twitter/Super Deluxe
Looking for a new mobile? This old workhorse is the future - again - and it could solve your festival phone problems….
Dave Mustaine has spoken out after the band were called up to receive their award to Metallica's music.
One of the late icon's classic tracks is used in the new film clip.
Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a new Amazon page that could hint at the details of their sixth LP.
Watch as the EastEnders actor and all-round geezer features in new Channel 4 show Parenting For Idiots.
Not even slightly surprised!
We asked YOU to nominate your favourite songs for a Valentine’s Day playlist… and here’s what you picked! Let’s get romantic…
With Valentine's Day here, let's grab a ton (in no particular order) of our favourite love lorn ditties that you can play to your sweetheart.
Happy Radio Day! Radio has been, you know, pretty important to music. Here are the best songs about the wireless.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, let’s take a look at some of the tunes that have been written for significant others..
Comments
Powered by Facebook