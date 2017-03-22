Footballer Who Thanked His Wife & Girlfriend Gives Epic Excuse...

Mary Berry Doesn't Know Who Noel Fielding Is...
The former Bake Off judge and national treasure has given her verdict on the new line-up.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Free State Stars defender Mohammed Anas has an explanation for his blunder, but are we buying it?
Last week, a footballer went viral after accidentally thanking his wife and his girlfriend on live television.
After being awarded the Man of the Match, the Ghanaian sportsman who plays for South Africa's Free State Stars - said: "Thank you for this, I appreciate my fans. My wife and my girlfriend… I mean my wife."
However, in a new interview Anas has explained his own goal, saying that he actually refers to his daughter as his girlfriend..
Speaking to the BBC, Anas explained: "My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That's what I was talking about. I don't have a girlfriend,.
"I'm famous now - people around the world know me," added.
He concluded: "I love her so much. She's given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried."
Do you believe Anas? Let us know.
Rel-watch his brilliant interview again here:
Photo: YouTube/Super Sport
The former Bake Off judge and national treasure has given her verdict on the new line-up.
The Terminator star hit the President of The United States right where it hurts.
Find out who else is on the list of over 500 releases, which includes Kasabian, David Bowie and Iggy Pop.
The band's seminal third studio album was released in May 1997.
The Creation Records boss told Radio X he raided his basement for the band's items because he's Scottish.
Talk about instant gratification!
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook