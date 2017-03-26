Finding A Fiver Makes Brits The Happiest, Says Study

The Word “Mother” Is A Thing Of The Past, Say Experts
New research has found “mum” is more popular than the term “mother“.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A new study has found that finding a note we forgot we had makes us happier than having sex.
Doddle, the click & collect service, has compiled a list of the top 10 things that make people happiest - an the unexpected appearance of a fiver in your pocket comes out tops.
A report conducted for International Day of Happiness on earlier this week found that 44 per cent of Brits rate receiving a parcel as one of their happiest moments with a night of passion coming in at 42 per cent.
A staggering 50 per cent of Brits admitted a humble hug would brighten their day, whilst another 37 per cent preferred going outdoors.
Surprisingly, getting a Twitter post re-tweeted came in at just 4 per cent.
The top 10 things that make people happiest are as follows:
1. Finding a £5 or £10 note you didn't realise you had (57%)
2. Sleeping in a freshly made bed (51%)
3. Spending time with your loved ones (51%)
4. A hug from someone you like (50%
5. Receiving an item, you ordered online (44%)
6. Having great sex (42%)
7. Watching a good film (41%)
8. Walk in the park (37%)
9. Finishing a good book (33%)
10. Having your child say "I love you" (30%)
New research has found “mum” is more popular than the term “mother“.
Hilarious prank goes a bit wrong when nobody turns up to the wedding…
The Blur man and animated band's co-creator revealed their fifth album will get "under your skin".
Customers on an internal flight to Alaska got a bit of a shock when plot to the Samuel L. Jackson “classic” came true… kind of.
"The first step is admitting it".
The Love Actually star says she was invited to Trump Towers in 1998.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
When music gets self-referential... Radio X's favourite lyrics about other people's lyrics.
Radio X looks at (but does not condone in any way) pugilism (that's scrapping) in rock.
Comments
Powered by Facebook