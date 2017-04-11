Facebook Launched Stories And Twitter Had A Field Day...

Courteeners Talk Headlining Glastonbury Festival
Liam Fray has responded to comments made by Emily Eavis that the band could top the bill.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The feature - which originated on Snapchat - has now been rolled on Mark Zuckerberg's platform.
Facebook has launched its Stories feature, and people are having a right old laugh about it.
Despite the Snapchat tool being previously uploaded on the likes of Instagram, Twitter don't seem to want to let it slide.
Many are calling it a step too far, with some refusing to date anyone who uses the feature.
Snapchat stories made sense. Instagram stories I let slide. But Facebook stories is where I draw the line.— no (@tbhjuststop) April 11, 2017
S/O to everyone NOT using the Facebook stories. I am proud of you and we must remain strong together. With solidarity comes strength— Colie Smigliani (@CSmigliani) April 8, 2017
Imagine being in love with someone and finding out they post Facebook stories— Mike DeLaVega (@MikeDeLaVega7) April 8, 2017
If you use Facebook stories you voted leave in Brexit— gotz (@Judiniho) April 11, 2017
However these lot are just having a massive laugh about it, lending the Stories to every single thing thinkable.
Medieval manuscripts created by monks during the 14th century will now have stories pic.twitter.com/IUIK6MT8BX— Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts) April 5, 2017
Proud to announce that potatoes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/h4axRVJPXZ— υηιcσяηρσαcнεя (@PsyKdeIik) April 3, 2017
Mcdonald's in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/DCAwKQslfP— Filipe Orlando (@MrFilipeOrlando) April 5, 2017
vapes in 2017 will now have stories pic.twitter.com/fHhAuhdFQM— Jonathon Fraser (@jonfraser666) April 5, 2017
And one of our favourites even sees, reproductive health getting in on the game:
Pregnancy tests will now have stories pic.twitter.com/CwNWNSB1Qd— Matt Post (@MattPostSaysHi) April 5, 2017
God bless the Internet.
Photo: Twitter/PsyKdeIik
Liam Fray has responded to comments made by Emily Eavis that the band could top the bill.
According to reports, The Smiths man decided against working with the band after a "month long email exchange".
The likes of Chvches, St. Vincent and The National will feature on special 7" singles in support of the organisation.
According to co-creator Jamie Hewlett, the animated band are set to feature in a 10-episode television show.
The Amazon review, which claims to come from The Smiths guitarist's old teacher, rates his Set The Boy Free autobiography.
The festival has announced its improvement plans, including over 3000 metres of preventative drainage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
Celebrate Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's Birthday with some of the best rock-rap tracks of all time.
Comments
Powered by Facebook