Facebook Launched Stories And Twitter Had A Field Day...

11th April 2017, 11:51

The feature - which originated on Snapchat - has now been rolled on Mark Zuckerberg's platform.

Facebook stories potato meme Twitter

Facebook has launched its Stories feature, and people are having a right old laugh about it. 

Despite the Snapchat tool being previously uploaded on the likes of Instagram, Twitter don't seem to want to let it slide.

Many are calling it a step too far, with some refusing to date anyone who uses the feature. 

However these lot are just having a massive laugh about it, lending the Stories to every single thing thinkable.

And one of our favourites even sees, reproductive health getting in on the game: 

God bless the Internet.

