This England Youth Team Player Has Serious Nutmeg Skills

3rd May 2017, 14:06

Seriously, he nails it.

Nutmeg

We've all spent lunch breaks in the playground firing footballs at each other is a vague attempt to achieve a glorious nutmeg.

Well, England and Maidenhead youth player Jamie Shawyer clearly had no problem with that. Watch him casually shoot the ball through the legs on unaware passersby.

We've got to say, we're seriously impressed.

