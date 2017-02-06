Inside David Cameron & Arnold Schwarzenegger's Snapchat...

Peperami Have Released A Fragrance For Men, And It's Not A Joke...
Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Watch the as the former Prime Minister tells followers: "I'll be back".
Let's face it: unless your dad's David Beckham, we don't want to see him anywhere near social media.
So, when David Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger joined forces to post a snapchat video last week, we all died a little bit inside.
Watch them in action below:
In the clip where the former politicians look a little worse for wear, the Terminator actor says: “I’m with my good friend David Cameron, from England, the ex-prime minister."
Cameron then adds: “I’m with the governor. He did a great job, and I’ll be back.”
While the former Prime Minister - who stepped down following the Brexit result - may have just dropped the actor's most famous line for LOLs, could he have been hinting at a return to politics?
Although the pair are self-confessed pals, their video could be seen as another pot-shot against the current US President Donald Trump.
Earlier that week, Trump called on people at the annual National Prayer Breakfast to "pray" for Schwarzenegger after he took over hosting The Apprentice, and ratings appeared to take a dive.
However, the actor and former California governor didn't take Trump's remark's lying down, posting a video which offered Trump the chance to "switch jobs” so people can “finally sleep comfortably again”.
Watch his video below:
The National Prayer Breakfast? pic.twitter.com/KYUqEZbJIE— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) February 2, 2017
Porc By Peperami has been unleashed just in time for Valentine's Day.
The Liverpool-formed trio are celebrating 10 years since the release of A Guide to Love, Loss & Desperation.
Celebrate Axl Rose's 55th Birthday by playing the ultimate GNR quiz.
The new teaser, which features Fleetwood Mac's The Chain, was aired during the Super Bowl.
Find out why Chris thinks Guy Garvey and co. could have a court case on their hands.
The Castle On The Hill singer has joined the line-up of artists confirmed for the prestigious awards ceremony.
If you’ve managed to go the past 31 days without having any booze, WELL DONE. If you’re planning on heading off out tonight to celebrate, let these tunes get you in the mood. Please drink responsibly.
To celebrate Kasabian's Reading & Leeds announcement, we've put together a list of Serge and Tom's top 15 greatest ever tracks. And believe us, it wasn't Eez-Eh!
To celebrate Burns Night, Radio X looks at just a handful of the great songs and acts to come out of the country.
Some artists get it right first time round the block. We pick 25 of our favourite debut LPs.
Comments
Powered by Facebook