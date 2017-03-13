WATCH: This Celtic Fan & Ball Girl Was NOT Pleased About Rangers' Equaliser

WATCH: Pete Doherty's Dad Sings What A Waster With Him On Stage
The rival team scored a last minute goal against Celtic in the 87th minute.
Being a ball assistant at football matches definitely has its advantages. You get to watch your favourite team for free, get up-close to the pitch, and probably even get chance of meeting some of your favourite players.
But one ball-girl who was watching her beloved Celtic play at the Old Firm Derby had the displeasure of witnessing Rangers score a last-minute equaliser from right behind their net.
Watch her reaction courtesy of Twitter user, thedevil mumbles:
The ball girl behind the goal....... #celticvrangers #pottymouth pic.twitter.com/7Niw0RwvCP— Mark (@thedevilmumbles) March 12, 2017
Classic.
If that wasn't bad enough, the goal came from Clint Hill in the 87th minute, making the overall score 1:1 and denying Celtic their 23rd win in a row as well as their fourth win over Rangers in the season.
It's not quite clear what exactly the supporter said, but people watching from home had a few theories... and they were all pretty filthy.
We hope it doesn't get the young woman in trouble, though, because really... she is all of us.
Photo: Getty
