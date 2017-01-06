This Cat Scratching Post Is A Warning To Always Check Your Amazon Order

These Were The Most Streamed Shows Of 2016...
Find out who made the Top 25 here.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
A Redditor has shared the hilarious item he received after failing to properly read its description.
All cat-lovers know that our favourite pets have a knack for giving the most unimpressed looks ever. They can take or leave us and it's all part of their charm.
But, when one Reddit user decided to treat his feline friend to a cat scratching post from Amazon, he must have got a seriously underwhelmed expression when it finally arrived.
As cewallace9 revealed, in his excitement to snap up a $20 bargain from the online shopping site, he neglected to check its dimensions or the fact it was referred to as a "dolls house".
See their epic cock-up here:
Photo: Reddit/cewallace9
Oh dear. We're pretty sure his kitty couldn't even fit one claw on that thing, let alone its whole body!
Still, it made for a pretty cute picture, and served as a strong warning to us all.
Read your descriptions people!
Find out who made the Top 25 here.
This Sunday marks what would have been the icon's 70th Birthday, while Tuesday will be the first anniversary of his sad passing.
Alex ’n’ Miles beat Bowie’s Blackstar to come out tops in the LP artwork charts of last year.
The song is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Little Fictions album.
The city of love is apparently living up to its name.
Director Johan Renck says the late icon only got a terminal prognosis after they came up with the idea for his Lazarus video.
The Last Shadow Puppets, David Bowie, Suede and more have been named in the annual rundown of the best vinyl sleeve art of the year.
Getting fit for the New Year? Then let Radio X get you up and running with a selection of tunes to keep you motivated.
In tribute to the producer, who would have celebrated his 91st birthday today, Radio X picks ten songs of his greatest knob-twiddling, string-wrangling, tape-reversing genius.
If at first you don’t succeed… reissue, repackage, re-evaluate… Sometimes genius isn’t appreciated during the artist’s lifetime. Sometimes they get a second bite of the cherry. Radio X looks at the songs that did better second time out.
Comments
Powered by Facebook