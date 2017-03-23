The Buckfast Easter Egg Is The Best Thing We've Seen All Week

WATCH: Putin Singing Radiohead's Creep Is Class
The fortified wine is being released just in time for the Easter holidays.
Stop everything. There's a Buckfast Easter Egg ready to be unleashed on the world this year, and we are kinda interested.
The fortified wine makers - known particularly for their popularity in Scotland and Ireland - have dipped their toes in the Easter Egg game.
And just in case you're worried the box isn't worth it, the set comes complete with a milk chocolate egg, a mini bottle of bucky, AND a branded pen and lighter.
Buckfast Easter Egg 'the pinnacle of Western Civilization' - https://t.co/YviHIVDJyo #NiNews pic.twitter.com/ucNyv8XdhG— The Ulster Fry (@UlsterFryNI) March 22, 2017
We know what you're thinking; did Jesus die for this?
Probably not, but Buckfast is known for first being made by Cornish monks, so you can't say it doesn't have ANY religious connections.
If you fancy getting your hands on the adult easter egg gift, you can buy them in-store from £8.99 or buy it online from d-bees from the 3 April.
It goes without saying that the set is for over 18s only, and shouldn't be abused, but we're going to say it anyway.
Photo: d-bees.com
