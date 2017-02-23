A Bolivian Baby Has Legally Been Named Iron Maiden

A baby has been officially named after Iron Maiden this month.

The bundle of joy was born on 2 February 2017 in Santa Cruz del a Sierra, and subsequently named Iron Maiden Durán Ruiz by his doting parents.

And, just in case you're not sure if it's just a made up story, proud parents César Durán Alpiri and Carla Ruiz Veizaga shared an image of his birth certificate.

See the the document on Yo-Soy-Paceño's Facebook page:

Now that's dedication!

As covered by Blabbermouth, ATB Digital reports Alpiri and his wife, who reside in Bolivia, recently commemorated the arrival of their newborn son by naming him Iron Maiden Durán Ruiz. Their decision, understandably, has made headlines — you can see the family in the news clip above — and prompted calls for an explanation from César, who says the baby’s name was his idea.

“It has a lot to do with Eddie the Head of Iron Maiden,” explained Alpiri. “I want my son to have that strength, that energy. I want him to fight for what he wants, to have the attitude and, above all, to be mentally strong.”

But, if you thought being named after a heavy metal band was enough reason to be reaching for the Childline number, Iron Maiden are actually named after a horrific medieval torture device.

How... sweet?