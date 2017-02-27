Watch THAT Oscars Best Picture Fail As La La Land Is Read Instead Of Moonlight

It's the glitziest show on earth, so it's hard to imagine the Academy Awards would have a fail quite so badly... but they did.

Moonlight was the winner of the coveted Best Picture award at the Oscars on Sunday (26.02.17) - but it was La La Land that got read out first, and who were invited onstage to accept the honour.

Watch between parted hands the moment it all went wrong here:

#OscarsSoWrong?

It all started when when veteran actor Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced the musical as the winner of the night's most prestigious honour.

However, mid-way through their acceptance speech, after being told by a member of staff, the La La Land team revealed: "I'm sorry, no, there's a mistake. This is not a joke, Moonlight has won Best Picture. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture.”

Warren then said: "This is not a joke, I'm afraid I read the wrong thing."

Host Jimmy Kimmel then took to the stage and said: "This is very unfortunate what happened. I would like to see you get an Oscar anyway, why can't we just give out a whole bunch?"

Warren - who was presenting the award with Faye Dunaway - had taken some time to read out the winner and explained he had been given the wrong envelope.

He said: "I opened the envelope and it said Emma Stone, La La Land - that’s why I took such a long look at you and Faye.

"I wasn’t trying to be funny."

He then re-presented the prize to Moonlight but director Barry Jenkins appeared too stunned by the turn of events to give a proper speech.

Either way, it makes this look practically trivial...

Miss Universe? Miss who?

And then there was Australia's Next Top Model...