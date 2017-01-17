WATCH: This 94-Year-Old Gym Junkie Puts Us All To Shame...

UPDATE: Emily Eavis Clarifies Glastonbury Name Change
The festival organiser has cleared up the reports following her father's interview.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Aussie nonagenarian might make you rethink your fitness regime.
Have you already broken your New Year's Resolution of going to the gym more and eating less? If so, you should probably watch this:
94-year-old Edna Shepherd is a self-confessed gym junkie and doesn't like to sit around.
Watch her in action, in a Facebook video uploaded by 7 News Sydney below:
The Australian great grandmother and former dance teacher sees her local leisure centre as a home away from home and practices everything from aqua aerobics to tai chi, clocking up at least 10 classes a week!
And we can't even be arsed to walk up the escalators...
However fitness isn't Edna's only reason for attending the gym and continuing dance classes, as she reveals: "Well, I like hugging the men. I'm a naughty girl".
Fair play Edna.
And as to her advice for young people? She says: "Eat properly, keep off the grog."
What a legend.
Photo: Facebook/7 News Sydney
The festival organiser has cleared up the reports following her father's interview.
The actor, who plays Spud, has talked about the influence of the 1996 cult classic on fashion.
The Marks To Prove it outfit will play their final live gigs in June and July next year.
The punk rockers have taken aim at the President-elect in their latest music video.
Celebrate the Kaiser Chiefs frontman's birthday with this throwback clip from The Mrs Merton show.
The acts join a star-studded line-up of special charity shows taking place around the awards ceremony.
It's the gloomiest day of the year, so get it out of your system by listening to 50 of the most miserable tunes recorded. Then you'll feel loads better!
To celebrate Poetry At Work Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
As we celebrate Rod Stewart's 72nd Birthday, let's take a look at the other rock stars who have brought some sparkle and glitter to the charts.
Today is Bowie's birthday. He may have gone, but his music lives on. Let's celebrate the genius of the Thin White Duke with some Bowiefacts.
Comments
Powered by Facebook