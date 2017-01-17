WATCH: This 94-Year-Old Gym Junkie Puts Us All To Shame...

17th January 2017, 13:01

The Aussie nonagenarian might make you rethink your fitness regime.

94-year-old gym junkie Edna Shepherd still

Have you already broken your New Year's Resolution of going to the gym more and eating less? If so, you should probably watch this:

94-year-old Edna Shepherd is a self-confessed gym junkie and doesn't like to sit around.

Watch her in action, in a Facebook video uploaded by 7 News Sydney below: 

The Australian great grandmother and former dance teacher sees her local leisure centre as a home away from home and practices everything from aqua aerobics to tai chi, clocking up at least 10 classes a week! 

And we can't even be arsed to walk up the escalators... 

However fitness isn't Edna's only reason for attending the gym and continuing dance classes, as she reveals: "Well, I like hugging the men. I'm a naughty girl".

Fair play Edna. 

And as to her advice for young people?  She says: "Eat properly, keep off the grog."  

What a legend.

Photo: Facebook/7 News Sydney

