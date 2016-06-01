Quadrophenia Set For Sequel With Original Cast

Quadrophenia is set for a sequel with original cast members, say reports.

According to The Mirror , the mods vs rockers cult classic is returning to our cinemas 37 years after the original.

The follow-up to the 1979 film adaptation of The Who's rock-opera will follow some of the film's much-loved characters to the present day.

Ray Burdis is set to direct the film, which is based on To Be Someone - a novel by Peter Meadows.

The outlet reports that Toyah Wilcox - who plays Monkey in the original - said of the sequel: “The natural journey for my character, nearly 40 years on, has seen her become a sexual predator, working in the sex industry as a madam. She’s married to one of the other main characters and they’re swingers.”

Speaking about the project, film maker Burdis said: " It wasn’t difficult to get the cast members signed up as they all loved the script. Now we’ve got the core main cast in place we’re constructing the other characters carefully and slowly.

“People are banging the door down to be in the film, and there are some more big names to be announced."

Filming is set to begin this summer, with the movie expected to be finished sometime next year.

Watch the trailer to the original film below:

Last year saw Phil Daniels, Toya Wilcox and more celebrate Quadrophenia, with an immersive event at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo.

See pictures from the event below: