Public Image Ltd Announce New Album What The World Needs Now...And Tour

Fancy Pulling At A Festival? Apparently These Are Your Chances...
A study conducted by Plenty Of Fish asked singles how likely they'd be to hook up at a music event.
The John Lydon fronted outfit are back with a new record and tour.
Public Image Limited have announced a new album. The record will be entitled What The World Needs Now...and will be released later this year.
In a press release, frontman John Lydon said "Buy now while stocks last." PIL are also heading out on a UK tour, with shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester.
You can see the album's track listing below.
What The World Needs Now...will be PIL's tenth studio album. It will be release on September 4th.
You can see the band's full September tour dates below.
These figures from the Office of National Statistics could make you change your career.
Could we BE any more excited?
The duo have debuted the first cut from their How Did We Get So Dark? album.
According to reports, the brains behind The Pengest Munch is going to make it to print.
There's just one catch...
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
We celebrate the tracks by your favourite artists that are either forgotten or just don't get the acclaim they deserve.
Lemmy has a solo album coming out soon, despite passing away at the end of 2015. We take a look at some of the most notable times that albums have been released after the artist has tragically left us.
To celebrate World Poetry Day, let's dip into the lyric book to rifle through some of the greatest quotes in music.
