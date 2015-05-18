Public Image Ltd Announce New Album What The World Needs Now...And Tour

18th May 2015, 10:20

The John Lydon fronted outfit are back with a new record and tour.

Sex Pistols

Public Image Limited have announced a new album. The record will be entitled What The World Needs Now...and will be released later this year. 

In a press release, frontman John Lydon said "Buy now while stocks last." PIL are also heading out on a UK tour, with shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can see the album's track listing below.

What The World Needs Now...

Double Trouble
Know Now 
Betty Page
C'est La Vie
Spice of Choice 
The One
Big Blue Sky
Whole Life Time 
I'm Not Satisfied 
Corporate 
Shoom 

What The World Needs Now...will be PIL's tenth studio album. It will be release on September 4th.

You can see the band's full September tour dates below.

Pubic Image Limited UK Tour Dates:

Glasgow 02 ABC - Sep 18th
Manchester Academy - Sep 19th
Newcastle Riverside - Sep 20th
York Fibbers - Sep 22nd
Coventry Warwick University - Sep 23rd
Bristol 02 Academy - Sep 25th
Buckley Tivoli - Sep 26th
Reading Sub 89 - Sep 27th
Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion - Sep 29th
Norwich UEA - Sep 30th
London 02 Shepherds Bush Empire - Oct 2nd
Frome Cheese and Grain - Oct 3rd
Southampton Engine Rooms - Oct 4th

