Public Image Ltd Announce New Album What The World Needs Now...And Tour

Public Image Limited have announced a new album. The record will be entitled What The World Needs Now...and will be released later this year.

In a press release, frontman John Lydon said "Buy now while stocks last." PIL are also heading out on a UK tour, with shows in London, Glasgow and Manchester.

You can see the album's track listing below.

What The World Needs Now...



Double Trouble

Know Now

Betty Page

C'est La Vie

Spice of Choice

The One

Big Blue Sky

Whole Life Time

I'm Not Satisfied

Corporate

Shoom

What The World Needs Now...will be PIL's tenth studio album. It will be release on September 4th.

You can see the band's full September tour dates below.

Pubic Image Limited UK Tour Dates: