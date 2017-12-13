Peter Kay Cancels Stand-Up Tour Due To "Family Circumstances"

13 December 2017, 12:27

Peter Kay at Help For Heroes Concert London

The comedian has taken to social media to share the news that he is cancelling all of his "upcoming work projects".

Peter Kay has been forced to cancel his upcoming stand-up dates.

The comedian announced his first live shows in five years last month, but now has taken to social media to share that he "deeply" regrets that he's had to cancel all "upcoming work projects".

Read his full statement below: 

Taking to Twitter, the Phoenix Nights star wrote: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows and any outstanding live work commitments.

"My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family will always come first.

"I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope that the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. One again, I'm very sorry."

The Bolton comedian added that customers for his Live Arena Tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and shared a link to Cancer Research UK, which Dance for Life was in aid of.

People have already begun to react to the news on Twitter, with most fans respecting the comedian's decision and sending their and prayers thoughts to his family.

Photo credit: Suzan Moore/EMPICS Entertainment

