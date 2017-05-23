Peter Hook Pays Tribute To Manchester Victims

The Courteeners' Manchester Gig WILL Go Ahead On Saturday
The band, promoter and venue have released a statement asking fans to "allow extra time for travel" and to not bring "any form of pyro".
The Joy Division and New Order bassist revealed his daughter was at the Ariana Grande concert where the attack took place.
Peter Hook has taken to Twitter to share his condolences with those involved in the Manchester terrorist attacks.
22 people were killed and at least 59 injured when a suicide bomber detonated an improvised device just after an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena last night (22 May).
Now, Peter Hook has joined the music world in paying tribute, and revealed his own daughter was at the gig, writing: "My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X"
My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X— Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017
Meanwhile, the likes of Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and Blossoms have all shared their condolences with the people of their hometown.
Liam Gallagher tweeted this morning: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light...”
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 23 May 2017
Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr simply commented: “Manchester stands together”.
Manchester stands together.— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017
Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, who plays Emirates Old Trafford this weekend tweeted: "Just stunned. Absolutely stunned."
Just stunned. absolutely stunned.— Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) May 23, 2017
I pray those Children in Manchester at Holiday Inn are reunited with their families. 0161 836 9600 x
The Modern Love singer then returned to social media to share a heartfelt statement, which read: "Togetherness, community & spirit course through the veins and flood the streets of this city.
"I see it every day since I've been old enough to release what compassion and empathy are.
"Last night we witnessed it at a level we thought we'd never have to. In tragic circumstances, Manchester stood together. Because that's what we do.
"Homes offered, rides home given, an outpouring of live...Grief shared.
"This will hurt. For a long time. But as you walk around town try not to bow your head. Look up to the skies.
"One Love. x"
Manchester, Proud. pic.twitter.com/n7LXho3f0F— Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) May 23, 2017
The venue has expressed their "deepest condolences" for all those involved.
