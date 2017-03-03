Pete Doherty Clarifies Spitting & Slapping Incident Involving Fan

3rd March 2017, 11:51

The Libertines man has also shared some spoken word poetry on Twitter.

Pete Doherty performing November 2016

Pete Doherty has taken to Twitter to clear up an altercation he had with a fan after his gig in Munich recently. 

Yesterday (2 March), Doherty discussed an incident which saw one of his female fans throwing a drink over him while pushing a wheelchair user, and revealed he responded by spitting at the woman and slapping her on the back of the head.

The Flags Of The Old Regime singer tried to find out why a fan would have chucked her drink over him, and thought that the pair may have tried to get in backstage or mused that one of his hand gestures could have been mistaken for a Nazi salute.

However, after some deliberating, it seems the rocker thinks he may have poured his beer over the couple while performing on the stage.

Once coming to this conclusion, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer then clarified the nature of his incident with the fan, assuring Twitter that he out spat the beer he was drenched with, and that the woman could handle herself.

Meanwhile, The Libertines man has also shared some spoken word poetry, showing off some of his best rapping skills on Twitter.

Watch the video of Doherty reading from what looks like wine-stained, type-written pages here:

