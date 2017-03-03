Pete Doherty Clarifies Spitting & Slapping Incident Involving Fan

Pete Doherty has taken to Twitter to clear up an altercation he had with a fan after his gig in Munich recently.

Yesterday (2 March), Doherty discussed an incident which saw one of his female fans throwing a drink over him while pushing a wheelchair user, and revealed he responded by spitting at the woman and slapping her on the back of the head.

Anyone out there who can shed any light on an incident after the show in Munich, Bavaria ....a girl who was pushing a fella in a wheelchair — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

She emptied a pint of lager into my face. Over her shoulder.

Quite skilfully really — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

After she threw the pint I slapped her round the back of the head. And spat on her. Then I was pressed to sign loads of stuff by strangely — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

The Flags Of The Old Regime singer tried to find out why a fan would have chucked her drink over him, and thought that the pair may have tried to get in backstage or mused that one of his hand gestures could have been mistaken for a Nazi salute.

However, after some deliberating, it seems the rocker thinks he may have poured his beer over the couple while performing on the stage.

I've got it! Obviousreally.. I do chuck drinks and stuff around onstage . Must've soaked the girl and/or hefriend onwheels . Ofcourse. — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

Once coming to this conclusion, the Don't Look Back Into The Sun singer then clarified the nature of his incident with the fan, assuring Twitter that he out spat the beer he was drenched with, and that the woman could handle herself.

Just to check any hostile retweets... 'spits' meant spitting out the beer I had been soaked with.. Javolle? — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

shit...you're right. Looks bad. Shewasn't some teenybopper . Shea big hitter. Would it help if I told you.. no best not dig deep deeper — PeterDohertyOFFICIAL (@petedoherty) March 2, 2017

Meanwhile, The Libertines man has also shared some spoken word poetry, showing off some of his best rapping skills on Twitter.

Watch the video of Doherty reading from what looks like wine-stained, type-written pages here: