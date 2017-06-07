One Love Manchester Issue Statement Defending Noel Gallagher

Watch James Corden's Tribute To London Following Attack
The Late Late Show host broadcast his opening monologue outside the Houses of Parliament.
The organisers behind last Sunday's benefit concert have confirmed that "neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform".
The team behind One Love Manchester have issued a statement on the "negativity" surrounding Noel Gallagher's absence at the event last weekend.
The benefit concert - which included appearances from Coldplay, Take That and his brother Liam Gallagher - helped raise funds for the victims of the Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 killed and many more injured at an Ariana Grande concert.
Following rumours that Oasis were set to reform at the event, organisers have spoken out to defend the Ballad Of The Mighty I rocker and confirm that royalties from Don't Look Back In Anger were being donated to the fund.
A spokesperson for SB Projects, Live Nation, Festival Republic and SJM Concerts said: “Sunday's concert was a huge success and we are all dismayed that there is negativity aimed towards Noel Gallagher. Neither Noel nor Oasis were ever going to perform. We were extremely pleased when, last week, Noel not only gave his blessing for us to use his songs, but also told us that he was donating his royalties from Don't Look Back In Anger to the fund. Let's keep the positivity please. One Love Manchester.”
Watch Coldplay's Chris Martin sing the Oasis hit to Ariana Grande below:
Coldplay and Ariande Grande perform Don't Look Back In Anger
Live from the One Love Manchester gig, June 2017.
00:45
These sentiments were echoed by Radio X's Gordon Smart yesterday (6 June), who revealed that Noel made the gesture privately in the wake of the suicide bombings after he saw track being sung at vigils.
Manchester crowd sings Oasis Manchester crowd sings Oasis 00:52
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
Manchester crowd sings Oasis
00:52
Speaking on the Evening Show, Smart explained: "I've seen some unpleasant headlines about Noel and why he never played the gig in Manchester at the weekend.
"It's only right to point out, and I don't think this is public knowledge because I'm sure he would never mentioned it, but I found out today that as soon as Don't Look Back in Anger started to appear spontaneously at the vigils, he made sure all the royalties went to the families. That was before any gig was mentioned.
"It seems wrong to me that Noel's getting a hard time for a reunion he was never part of. It's a shame any attention at all has been taken away from a really special occasion at Old Trafford. But there you go, true fact. He gave his blessing for the songs without any drama at all.
"Loads of amazing musicians from Manchester couldn't play the gig, but none of them have been dug out. All that has come from that night is good will from most people."
Coldplay also previously thanked the rocker on Twitter for giving them "his blessing" to play the track.
Taking to Twitter, the Fix You band wrote: "1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday
"2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit
"3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm"
1/ thank you @noelgallagher for giving your blessing and encouragement to play don't look back in anger and live forever on sunday— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
2/ everyone knew in advance you couldn't be there physically, so thank you for being there in spirit— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
3/ and for lending us those incredible songs. love cm— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
Then, ever the diplomats, the frontman and guitarist Jonny Buckland added a further mention for Noel's estranged brother, Liam, writing: "and thank you @liamgallagher , that was awesome x cm + jb".
4/ and thank you @liamgallagher , that was awesome x cm + jb— Coldplay (@coldplay) June 6, 2017
Their tweet will hopefully somewhat appease Mr LG, who has recently done a u-turn on the band after performing with them.
Watch his interview here:
Liam Gallagher says Chris Martin is cool
The Oasis man has taken back everything he said about Coldplay and their frontman.
00:27
Liam slated Noel publicly on Twitter for not attending the benefit the following day , saying: “Manchester I’d like to apologise for my brother’s absence last night very disappointed.”
Watch Liam Gallagher perform Live Forever with Chris Martin:
Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever
Live at One Love Manchester June 2017.
01:17
However a statement issued by the Ballad of the Mighty I singer explaining has absence was confirmed by his people.
The statement was corroborated by Liam’s ex and mother of his daughter Molly. In a since-deleted tweet, Lisa Moorish hit back, claiming that Noel was “busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM."
She also posted a photo of Molly with her uncle on Instagram, saying "Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon!"
