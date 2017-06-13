One Love Manchester Is Most Watched Programme Of 2017

One Love Manchester has become the most watched programme of the year so far.

The concert was held on Sunday 4 June to raise funds to support the victims of the terror attack, which saw 22 killed and many more injured after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena concert 22 May.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, the broadcast of the show has been watched by 11.63m people so far.

The figure is said to include everyone from those who tuned in for the programme on the night, to those who watched the show seven days after.

Meanwhile. The YouTube stream of the event - which was hosted on Ariana Grande's official VEVO account - has reached 14,507,715 views so far.

Marcus Mumford opened the show at Emirates Old Trafford, playing an emotional solo version of Timshel, which taken from the band’s 2009 debut album Sigh No More.

The Mumford And Sons frontman also led a minute’s silence, before beginning his song with the words “Let’s not be afraid.”

Watch his performance below:

Play Marcus Mumford at One Love Manchester Marcus Mumford opens the benefit show with Timshel. 01:36

The star-studded concert included performances from Coldplay, who performed Fix You, Viva La Vida and Something Just Like This, while Chris Martin led the crowds in singing Oasis' Don't Look Back In Anger to Ariana Grande.

Watch it here:

Play Coldplay and Ariande Grande perform Don't Look Back In Anger Live from the One Love Manchester gig, June 2017. 00:45

Liam Gallagher also made a surprise appearance, singing Live Forever with Chris Martin on guitar.

Play Liam Gallagher and Chris Martin perform Live Forever Live at One Love Manchester June 2017. 01:17

U2 also paid tribute live from their show in Chicago, with Bono addressing their audience, saying: "Very pleased to see that Union Jack, because all our hearts are with you.

“All our hearts are with Manchester and with the UK. So many of our friends are in this great city. Broken hearted for parents who lost their children and children who lost their parents. And the senseless senseless horror.

"There is no end to grief. That’s how we know there is no end to love, and we’re holding on for these people. We’ll see you again when the stars fall from the sky”.

See his moving speech below: