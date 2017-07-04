WATCH: Ocean Colour Scene Play Acoustic Day We Caught The Train

Green Day "Distraught" Over Cancelled Glasgow Show
The Revolution Radio rockers have released an official statement following the cancellation of their show at Bellahouston Park.
Ocean Colour Scene - The Day We Caught The Train (acoustic)
Live at the Kings Ransom, Sale (30 June 2017)
See Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison perform live in Greater Manchester for Radio X.
On Friday 30 June, Johnny Vaughan paid a visit to Sale in Greater Manchester to celebrate the summer of the Radio X beer, Amplified.
After Drivetime came live from the Kings Ransom pub on the banks of the Bridgewater Canal, the packed pub was treated to an acoustic session by Simon Fowler and Oscar Harrison of Ocean Colour Scene.
The crowd were loving it, as you can see from our clip - especially when the band performed their most enduring hit, The Day We Caught The Train, from 1996’ Moseley Shoals album.
