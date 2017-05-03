Nothing But Thieves Announce Broken Machine Album & Amsterdam Single

Shed Seven Respond To Claims Harry Styles Copied Their Artwork
Frontman Rick Witter has discussed the similarities between the One Direction star's debut solo album artwork and their Ocean Pie single.
Listen to the first single to be taken from their sophomore album, and see their newly announced intimate tour UK dates.
Nothing But Thieves have shared the details of their forthcoming sophomore album.
The Southend-on-Sea five-piece have revealed Broken Machine, the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut, will be released on 8 September 2017.
From it comes the epic first single Amsterdam, which you can stream here.
Nothing But Thieves' Broken Machine album is available to pre-order now.
Meanwhile, the band have announced they're playing intimate shows across the UK in May.
:: UK, we’re going on tour. Pre-order our album here and get first access to pre-sale: https://t.co/fNxUJUl2Yv :: pic.twitter.com/ThMq5UaqzZ— Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) May 3, 2017
23 May - The Globe, Cardiff
24 May - Dingwalls, London
25 May - Waterfront Studio, Norwich
26 May - Birmingham Institute 3
28 May - La Belle Angele, Edinburgh
29 May - Brickyard, Carlisle
30 May - Fibbers, York
