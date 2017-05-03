Nothing But Thieves Announce Broken Machine Album & Amsterdam Single

Listen to the first single to be taken from their sophomore album, and see their newly announced intimate tour UK dates.

Nothing But Thieves have shared the details of their forthcoming sophomore album.

The Southend-on-Sea five-piece have revealed Broken Machine, the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut, will be released on 8 September 2017.

From it comes the epic first single Amsterdam, which you can stream here.

Nothing But Thieves' Broken Machine album is available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, the band have announced they're playing intimate shows across the UK in May.

See their dates below: 

23 May - The Globe, Cardiff
24 May - Dingwalls, London
25 May - Waterfront Studio, Norwich
26 May - Birmingham Institute 3
28 May - La Belle Angele, Edinburgh
29 May - Brickyard, Carlisle
30 May - Fibbers, York

 

