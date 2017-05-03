Nothing But Thieves Announce Broken Machine Album & Amsterdam Single

Nothing But Thieves have shared the details of their forthcoming sophomore album.

The Southend-on-Sea five-piece have revealed Broken Machine, the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut, will be released on 8 September 2017.

From it comes the epic first single Amsterdam, which you can stream here.

Nothing But Thieves' Broken Machine album is available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, the band have announced they're playing intimate shows across the UK in May.

:: UK, we’re going on tour. Pre-order our album here and get first access to pre-sale: https://t.co/fNxUJUl2Yv :: pic.twitter.com/ThMq5UaqzZ — Nothing But Thieves (@NBThieves) May 3, 2017

See their dates below:

23 May - The Globe, Cardiff

24 May - Dingwalls, London

25 May - Waterfront Studio, Norwich

26 May - Birmingham Institute 3

28 May - La Belle Angele, Edinburgh

29 May - Brickyard, Carlisle

30 May - Fibbers, York