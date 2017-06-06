Noel Gallagher Confirms Why He Didn't Attend One Love Manchester

This Is The Band Liam Gallagher Wished He Was In...
The Ballad Of The Mighty I singer's people have confirmed a statement saying the much-mooted Oasis reunion was never going to happen.
Most of the world was expecting an Oasis reunion at last weekend’s One Love Manchester benefit concert… but it was never on the cards.
Noel Gallagher was already out of the country on a trip that formed part of his 50th birthday celebrations, leaving brother Liam to make a surprise appearance at the Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday night (4 June).
The younger Gallagher took to the stage to play the Oasis classic Rock ’N’ Roll Star, his new solo single Wall Of Glass and a defiant version of Live Forever, with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on guitar.
Liam slated Noel publicly on Twitter the following day, saying: “Manchester I’d like to apologise for my brother’s absence last night very disappointed.”
He also referred to the fact that he’d jetted into Manchester after performing at a show in Berlin that afternoon: “Noel;s out of the fucking country - weren't we all love. Get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck".
Manchester id like to apologise for my brothers absence last night very disappointed stay beautiful stay safe LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
Noels out of the fucking country weren't we all love get on a fucking plane and play your tunes for the kids you sad fuck— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 5, 2017
However, The Independent reveals that a spokesman for the singer simply referred to a statement made last week, claiming that Noel was already on “a longstanding family trip since before the concert was announced.”
The statement continued: "Needless to say he is very supportive of the event and wishes everyone huge success on the day."
The statement was corroborated by Liam’s ex and mother of his daughter Molly. In a since-deleted tweet, Lisa Moorish claimed that Noel was “busy looking after his kids and the daughter you've never even met! AS YOU WERE x LM."
She also posted a photo of Molly with her uncle, saying "Mol working hard revising for exams so had to miss the fun last week. Belated celebrations soon!"
