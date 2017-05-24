WATCH: Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack

Speaking to John Kennedy as part of an interview about his career to be aired in full this Sunday at 8pm, Gallagher claimed the news had rendered him “speechless”.

22 people - many of them children - had been killed following a concert by US singer Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena on Monday night (22 May).

Noel explained: “I put on the radio [that morning] and of course you hear what’s happened and you know… it takes a while.



“Having played that arena and all that and stood in that foyer, and being from Manchester… It dawns on you that it’s aimed at young music fans.

“I’m saying that there are no words but there ARE words. But unfortunately, you can’t broadcast those words.

Noel, who hails from the Burnage area of Greater Manchester, went on: “But I suppose Manchester Arena will open again and, yeah, you have to keep going. I mean I don’t know what Ariana Grande is gonna do. I couldn’t imagine that…



Kennedy then asked if Noel felt sympathy for Ariana Grande, the 23-year-old musician who attracts a great many children and teenage fans.



Noel replied: “I don’t know what I would feel or how I would react. You just don’t know.

“I’ve got a teenage daughter, and you know, she may well have been there. But bar a couple of friends of friends who were in hospital and two very close shaves, all the people that I know didn’t get involved in it or weren’t caught up in it.

“But you know, I think this particular atrocity will take quite a while to heal.”

Noel joins a long list of Manchester artists to pay tribute to the city, with his brother Liam Gallagher, The Smiths' Johnny Marr and Courteeners' Liam Fray all sharing their heartfelt condolences.

