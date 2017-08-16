Noel Gallagher And Courteeners For We Are Manchester Show

WATCH: Green Day Address Charlottesville In Troubled Times Video
Manchester Arena will reopen for the first time since May’s terror attack with a huge charity gig.
It’s been announced that Manchester Arena will officially reopen on Saturday 9 September with a special benefit concert featuring Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Courteeners, Blossoms and more.
We Are Manchester will honour those affected by the terrorist attack in May, and welcome back live entertainment and its fans to the Arena.
Also on the bill will be Rick Astley and poet Tony Walsh, with a DJ set from Clint Boon of Inspiral Carpets.
All profits from the concert will raise money for the Manchester Memorial Fund, a charitable trust overseen by the Lord Mayor of Manchester which will go towards establishing a permanent memorial for the 22 May attack, which saw 22 people killed after a bomb exploded following an Ariana Grande concert in the venue.
After the event, Noel Gallagher reflected on how the city would react to the attack and the news that the Oasis song Don't Look Back In Anger was being sung as tribute to the victims:
Noel Gallagher Reflects On Manchester Attack
Noel Gallagher has spoken to Radio X about his thoughts on the Manchester terrorist attack.
02:40
James Allen, General Manager of Manchester Arena said: “May’s events will never be forgotten, but they will not stop us – or Mancunian music fans – from coming together to enjoy live music.
“Public safety is always our priority and we are doing all we can to keep people safe at our venue. Doors will open at 5pm. Customers are highly encouraged to arrive early.”
Courteeners played the first major gig following the terror attack the same week - with a date at the city's Emirates Old Trafford.
Liam Fray of Courteeners on Manchester
The frontman tells Gordon Smart that the city’s response to the terror attack made him feel proud.
03:25
A special charity show was set up in June by Ariana Grande that saw contributions by Coldplay, Take That and Liam Gallagher, making one of his first solo live appearances.
Liam Gallagher performs Rock 'N' Roll Star
One Love Manchester concert June 2017
01:42
At the Arena gig, ll customers will be required to go through additional security and screening upon arrival, no backpacks or bags larger than 35cm x 40cm x 19cm will be allowed inside the venue. Bag storage will not be provided.
Tickets, priced at £25 and £30 (plus booking fee), will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 17 August at www.eventim.co.uk or at www.ticketmaster.co.uk .
Organisers also say that there will be a maximum 4 tickets per person, tickets are non transferable and names will be printed on tickets with ID checks will be carried out on the door.
