These Were Last Night's NME Awards Winners...

The likes of Biffy Clyro, Bastille and The 1975 picked up gongs at last night's NME Awards.

The ceremony - which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton this Wednesday (15 Feb) - saw the Scottish trio take home the prize for Best Band, while Bastille's Wild World home the award for Best Album.

The 1975 also picked up a gong for Best Live Band, which frontman Matt Healy gifted to a fan soon after receiving it.

Other winners at the night inlcudued the Mat Whitecross-directed Oasis film Supersonic, which took home the prize for Best Music Film and Nigel Farage, who was given the enviable title of Villain Of The Year.

Pet Shop Boys took home the the Godlike Genius Award, topping off the night with a performance of their greatest hits.

See the full list of winners here: