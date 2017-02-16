These Were Last Night's NME Awards Winners...

Man Duped With Fake Drugs Complains To Police
A New Zealand drug dealer tried to pass off rock salt for methamphetamine.
The likes of Biffy Clyro, Bastille and The 1975 picked up gongs at last night's NME Awards.
The likes of Biffy Clyro, Bastille and The 1975 picked up gongs at last night's NME Awards.
The ceremony - which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton this Wednesday (15 Feb) - saw the Scottish trio take home the prize for Best Band, while Bastille's Wild World home the award for Best Album.
The 1975 also picked up a gong for Best Live Band, which frontman Matt Healy gifted to a fan soon after receiving it.
HAHA! @Truman_Black didn't give a fuck about his @NME Award, he's just given it away to a fan (@halseyswillow ) outside the venue. #NMEAwards pic.twitter.com/KleHliEJez— Jake Marley (@JMarleyWrites) February 15, 2017
Other winners at the night inlcudued the Mat Whitecross-directed Oasis film Supersonic, which took home the prize for Best Music Film and Nigel Farage, who was given the enviable title of Villain Of The Year.
Pet Shop Boys took home the the Godlike Genius Award, topping off the night with a performance of their greatest hits.
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Biffy Clyro
Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World
Metallica
Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company
Skepta
Best British Female
MIA
Best International Male supported by VO5
Frank Ocean
Best International Female supported by VO5
Christine & The Queens
Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN
Dua Lipa
Best Album supported by HMV
Bastille – Wild World
Best Track supported by Red Stripe
Christine And The Queens – Tilted
Best Live Band supported by Nikon
The 1975
Best Video
Slaves – Consume Or Be Consumed
Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury
Best Music Film
Oasis: Supersonic
Best TV Series supported by Domino’s
Fleabag
Best Film
My Scientology Movie
Music Moment Of The Year
Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury
Best Festival Headliner
Adele
Best Small Festival
End Of The Road
Villain Of The Year
Nigel Farage
Hero Of The Year
Beyoncé
Worst Band
5 Seconds Of Summer
Best Reissue
Oasis – Be Here Now
