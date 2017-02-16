These Were Last Night's NME Awards Winners...

16th February 2017, 08:00

Get the full list of winners from the awards ceremony, which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton, here.

Biffy Clyro NME Awards 2017

The likes of Biffy Clyro, Bastille and The 1975 picked up gongs at last night's NME Awards.

The ceremony - which took place at the O2 Academy Brixton this Wednesday (15 Feb) - saw the Scottish trio take home the prize for Best Band, while Bastille's Wild World home the award for Best Album.

The 1975 also picked up a gong for Best Live Band, which frontman Matt Healy gifted to a fan soon after receiving it. 

Other winners at the night inlcudued the Mat Whitecross-directed Oasis film Supersonic, which took home the prize for Best Music Film and Nigel Farage, who was given the enviable title of Villain Of The Year. 

Pet Shop Boys took home the the Godlike Genius Award, topping off the night with a performance of their greatest hits.

See the full list of winners here:

Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Biffy Clyro

Best International Band supported by Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital Of The World
Metallica

Best British Male supported by Pilot Pen Company
Skepta 

Best British Female
MIA 

Best International Male supported by VO5
Frank Ocean 

Best International Female supported by VO5
Christine & The Queens

Best New Artist supported by TOPMAN
Dua Lipa

Best Album supported by HMV
Bastille – Wild World 

Best Track supported by Red Stripe
Christine And The Queens – Tilted

Best Live Band supported by Nikon
The 1975

Best Video
Slaves – Consume Or Be Consumed 

Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury 

Best Music Film
Oasis: Supersonic 

Best TV Series supported by Domino’s
Fleabag

Best Film
My Scientology Movie 

Music Moment Of The Year
Coldplay’s Viola Beach tribute at Glastonbury 

Best Festival Headliner
Adele

Best Small Festival
End Of The Road 

Villain Of The Year
Nigel Farage

Hero Of The Year
Beyoncé 

Worst Band
5 Seconds Of Summer 

Best Reissue
Oasis – Be Here Now

