Mental Health Organisation Launched To Support Musicians

WATCH: Blur Play A Great Acoustic Version Of For Tomorrow
See Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon claim Modern Life Is Rubbish live in 1993… and it’s pretty amazing.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
CEO Laura Westcott told Radio X why she set up Music for Mental Wealth to help those in the music industry.
An organisation has been launched to raise awareness of mental health conditions in the music industry.
Music for Mental Wealth is a London-based charity which seeks to connect and inspire through the power of music.
Speaking to Radio X during Mental Health Awareness Week on why she set up her organisation, founder and CEO Laura Westcott explained: "A recent study by Help Musicians UK shows that musicians are three times more likely to suffer with stage fright, anxiety and depression than anyone else.
"So I've taken this on as a project that I'm very passionate about."
Westcott - who is herself a trained Opera singer who has suffered with anxiety - also revealed their plans for live concerts in order to "reinvent the performance space and encourage artists to share their personal stories around mental health.
She added that musicians would explain "why they wrote particular songs before performing those songs to a very relaxed and non-judgemental audience".
For more information on Music for Mental Wealth, visit their Facebook Page and their Just Giving page.
Visit Help Musicians UK at helpmusicians.org.uk
Find out more about Mental Health Week at mentalhealth.org
See Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon claim Modern Life Is Rubbish live in 1993… and it’s pretty amazing.
Find out if your occupation makes the list.
The Stockport five-piece have joined forces with the drum and bass duo for their latest single.
The animated band have confirmed the bill for their Margate event.
The Reggaeton star revealed he has a lot of respect for Radiohead and thinks they're an "amazing band".
The track is the latest cut to come from the California funk rockers' The Getaway album.
We’ve thrown together a list of books anyone can kick back with and look like an utter dude at the same time. Trust us, they’re better than scrolling through your Twitter feed.
The UK Top 40 is a brutal place to be. Radio X looks at the time when Musical Justice wasn’t seen to be done.
The challenge: if you had to define a band or artist by their compilation, which one would you pick? It’s not as easy as you think, as Radio X compiles everything from The Beatles to The Killers.
On May 2nd 1980 Ian Curtis, and his band Joy Division, played their last ever gig. But they're not the only band to bid farewell to the stage.
Comments
Powered by Facebook