Mental Health Organisation Launched To Support Musicians

An organisation has been launched to raise awareness of mental health conditions in the music industry.

Music for Mental Wealth is a London-based charity which seeks to connect and inspire through the power of music.

Speaking to Radio X during Mental Health Awareness Week on why she set up her organisation, founder and CEO Laura Westcott explained: "A recent study by Help Musicians UK shows that musicians are three times more likely to suffer with stage fright, anxiety and depression than anyone else.

"So I've taken this on as a project that I'm very passionate about."

Westcott - who is herself a trained Opera singer who has suffered with anxiety - also revealed their plans for live concerts in order to "reinvent the performance space and encourage artists to share their personal stories around mental health.

She added that musicians would explain "why they wrote particular songs before performing those songs to a very relaxed and non-judgemental audience".

