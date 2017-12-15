WATCH: Network Rail Releases Shocking Footage Of Drunk Revellers

The video, which has been released as a warning for the Christmas party season, sees commuters dicing with death and falling off train platforms.

CCTV footage has been released by Network Rail to warn revellers of the dangers of drinking over the party season.

Watch it above.

The shocking compilation sees commuters stumbling and falling off train platforms, finding and themselves inches away from serious harm as they're saved in the nick of time by onlookers.

The video - which was posted by the organisation as part if their Keep a Clear Head campaign - was captioned on Twitter: "WARNING - If you’re having a drink this festive season, please remember that alcohol can affect your vision and judgement."

According to the train company, more than 7,400 drink-fuelled incidents were recorded on or around Britain's railways across the year, and two of the Top 10 stations with alcohol-related incidents were in London.

Over the the last 10 years 21 people have been killed and 91 others seriously injured railways as a result of drinking across the rail network.

Photo and video credit: Twitter/Network Rail