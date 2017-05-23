“Manchester Stands Together”: Musicians React To Arena Attack

23rd May 2017, 08:13

Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and more react with horror following the atrocity that took place at Manchester Arena last night.

Manchester Arena 23 May 2017

Musicians such as Liam Gallagher and Johnny Marr have reacted following the explosion at Manchester Arena last night (22 May) that has killed 22 people - including some children - and injured many more.

Liam Gallagher tweeted this morning: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light...”

Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr simply commented: “Manchester stands together”.

Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, who plays Emirates Old Trafford this weekend tweeted: "Just stunned. Absolutely stunned."

James singer Tim Booth said: “Feel devastated that one Fucking lunatic can target children in this way. Feel very connected to Manchester from a long way away.”

The Charlatans added: “Love can hopefully overcome.”

Kasabian tweeted: “Our hearts are with everyone in Manchester this morning, had some incredible times playing that arena.”

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tweeted: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena.”

Comedian John Bishop said: “My heart goes out to everyone involved in the tragic events in Manchester last night. Heartbreaking.”

The Rolling Stones also sent a message to Manchester:

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared the below to Instagram:

 

I'm shocked and so sad about this horrific tragedy. my heart and soul go out to everyone effected.. especially the city of Manchester.

A post shared by Billie Joe Armstrong (@billiejoearmstrong) onMay 22, 2017 at 8:15pm PDT

Franz Ferdinand posted this touching message:

 

A post shared by franz_ferdinand (@franz_ferdinand) onMay 22, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

US pop star Ariana Grande was performing at the venue, when an explosion took place just after 10.30pm, reportedly in the foyer, according to British Transport Police. 

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that one man is suspected of having detonated an "improvised explosive device" and died at the Arena. Investigators are trying to establish whether the attacker, who also died at the scene, was part of a wider network.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News

Coming Up

Latest News

BEST SONGS AND LATEST X-LISTS