“Manchester Stands Together”: Musicians React To Arena Attack

22 Dead In Suspected Terror Attack In Manchester
Police confirm that 59 people have also been injured in what's suspected to be a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Liam Gallagher, Johnny Marr and more react with horror following the atrocity that took place at Manchester Arena last night.
Musicians such as Liam Gallagher and Johnny Marr have reacted following the explosion at Manchester Arena last night (22 May) that has killed 22 people - including some children - and injured many more.
Liam Gallagher tweeted this morning: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light...”
In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) 23 May 2017
Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr simply commented: “Manchester stands together”.
Manchester stands together.— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017
Courteeners frontman Liam Fray, who plays Emirates Old Trafford this weekend tweeted: "Just stunned. Absolutely stunned."
Just stunned. absolutely stunned.— Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) May 23, 2017
I pray those Children in Manchester at Holiday Inn are reunited with their families. 0161 836 9600 x
James singer Tim Booth said: “Feel devastated that one Fucking lunatic can target children in this way. Feel very connected to Manchester from a long way away.”
Feel devastated that one Fucking lunatic can target children in this way. Feel very connected to Manchester from a long way away.— Tim Booth (@RealTimBooth) May 23, 2017
The Charlatans added: “Love can hopefully overcome.”
A bleak and tragic day for music and for Manchester. Sending love to all the families affected. Love can hopefully overcome— The Charlatans (@thecharlatans) 23 May 2017
Kasabian tweeted: “Our hearts are with everyone in Manchester this morning, had some incredible times playing that arena.”
Our hearts are with everyone in Manchester this morning, had some incredible times playing that arena. Unbelievably sad xx— KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) 23 May 2017
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel tweeted: “My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena.”
My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost loved ones in the attack at Manchester Arena. #StayStrongManchester— Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) 23 May 2017
Comedian John Bishop said: “My heart goes out to everyone involved in the tragic events in Manchester last night. Heartbreaking.”
My heart goes out to everyone involved in the tragic events in Manchester last night. Heartbreaking.— John Bishop (@JohnBishop100) 23 May 2017
The Rolling Stones also sent a message to Manchester:
The Rolling Stones are deeply shocked to hear of the appalling events in Manchester & send condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) 23 May 2017
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared the below to Instagram:
Franz Ferdinand posted this touching message:
US pop star Ariana Grande was performing at the venue, when an explosion took place just after 10.30pm, reportedly in the foyer, according to British Transport Police.
Greater Manchester Police confirmed that one man is suspected of having detonated an "improvised explosive device" and died at the Arena. Investigators are trying to establish whether the attacker, who also died at the scene, was part of a wider network.
Police confirm that 59 people have also been injured in what's suspected to be a suicide bomb attack at an Ariana Grande gig at Manchester Arena.
Are you seeing Liam Fray and co. this Saturday? Find out how you could take part.
The comedian and Radio X DJ has spoken about the grunge icon and male suicide in his latest Trews episode.
The twin festival will be among several music events encouraging punters to test their drugs this year.
The Taboo star has been confirmed to take up the guise of the villain in an upcoming Marvel film.
The former Oasis frontman had another pop at his brother's birthday bash.
The standalone single - a filler between LPs, or a work of art in its own right? Let's look at the evidence.
RIP Chris Cornell. To pay tribute, let's look at some of the best exponents of plaid-shirted thrash.
When rock stars get bitchy... the sparks will fly. Let's look at some of the harshest comments ever uttered in the name of rock'n'roll.
Rock music isn't afraid to flirt with the criminal element. Here are a selection of tracks that detail the whole spectrum of illegal activity.
Comments
Powered by Facebook