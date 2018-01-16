Wolf Alice, Alt-J & More For War Child BRITs Week Shows

They join the likes of Rag'n'Bone Man, The Amazons and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats for the charity gigs.

Wolf Alice are among the acts confirmed to play exclusive shows for War Child BRITs Week Together with O2.

The Don't Delete The Kisses rockers join a star-studded line-up of for special gigs held in the lead up to and after the BRIT Awards to celebrate some of the best of British music, playing a special show for the first time in Manchester.

Also set to play the gifs, which raise awareness for children whose lives have been torn apart by war, are 2017 BRITs Critic's Choice Awards winner Rag'n'Bone man, Alt-J, The Amazons, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and more.

See the full poster below:

Ticket prize draw opens and tickets go on sale at 9.00am on 19 Friday January at www.britsweekwarchild.co.uk

A limited number of tickets for some of the shows will be available to buy exclusively to O2 customers via PriorityTickets from 9am on Wednesday 17 January.

Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI & BRIT Awards, says: “BRITs Week is one of my favourite times of the year, when an eclectic mix of brilliantly talented artists come together in the exciting run up to the BRIT Awards to raise money and awareness for children whose lives are shattered by war, and at the same time celebrate the wonderful diversity of British music.

“This year we have an amazing 10 gigs on 8 nights, when we as fans can enjoy intimate performances from outstanding artists, while being reminded of the incredible power of music to do good and to help change people’s lives for the better. We are thrilled to be supporting War Child on its 25th anniversary.”

Liana Mellotte, Head of Music, Entertainment & Development at War Child says: “This year War Child turns 25 and has helped hundreds of thousands of children cope with the devastating effects of war. Since our first music fundraiser, it’s amazing and very humbling for us to be working with some of the world’s best music talent a quarter of a century later. It’s testament to the musicians who generously donate their time and talent to stand up for the rights of children in the most horrendous circumstances. Every year, we’re overwhelmed by the support of those musicians, their fans and our partners O2 who make this such a special time for War Child”.

In 2017 War Child raised a phenomenal £567,000 by staging spectacular shows together with O2 as part of BRITs Week. Thousands of people applied for tickets to see artists including Craig David, Tinie Tempah, Richard Hawley and Paul Weller. The money helps fund War Child’s vital work delivering solutions protecting and educating children in some of the world’s worst conflict areas, such as Afghanistan, Jordan, Iraq, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Yemen.

Lead photo credit: Press/Laura Allard Fleischl