Watch The Late Tom Petty's Last Ever Performance

The Free Fallin' singer sadly passed away, aged 66, from a cardiac arrest.

As people wake up to the news that Tom Petty has died, the world is looking back on his last ever performance.

The American icon played a gig with The Heartbreakers just over a week ago at the Hollywood Bowl on Monday (25 September), where they treated fans to a selection of their biggest hits.

Watch the footage of Petty's last ever two songs, You Wreck Me and American Girl:

The news of the singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist's death was first announced last night, amidst much confusion and uncertainty.

However, his death was later confirmed by his manager and family, who wrote: "On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty."

Since the news of his death, tributes have continued to pour in for the singer, with Coldplay and R.E.M.'s Peter Buck for a rendition of Free Fallin'.

See Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' setlist courtesy of Setlist.fm:

1. Rockin' Around (With You)

2. Mary Jane's Last Dance

3. You Don't Know How It Feels (Tom Petty song)

4. Forgotten Man

5. I Won't Back Down (Tom Petty song) (dedicated song to Jon Scott)

6. Free Fallin' (Tom Petty song)

7. Breakdown

8. Don't Come Around Here No More

9. It's Good to Be King (Tom Petty song)

10. Crawling Back to You (Tom Petty song)

11. Wildflowers (Tom Petty song)

12. Learning to Fly

13. Yer So Bad (Tom Petty song)

14. I Should Have Known It

15. Refugee

16. Runnin' Down a Dream (Tom Petty song)



Encore:

1. You Wreck Me(Tom Petty song)

2. American Girl