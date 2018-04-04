WATCH: Miles Kane Teases New Make Up Your Soul Track

The rocker has given fans a sneak peek of his new material in a topless Instagram Story video.

Miles Kane has debuted what appears to be a snippet of his new solo material online.

Sharing a clip of himself as an Insta Story, the Scouse rocker's video begins with the title: "MAKE UP YOUR SOUL".

Watch the video above courtesy of Miles Kane's official Instagram.

It then displays the words: "Open the centrefold and behold the creases you've come to know will make up your soul! MKIII x"

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker soon appears on the screen topless with what appears to be his new material blasting loudly in the background.

Kane has recently announced UK tour dates for 2018, which kick off on 23 May at the Carlisle Brickyard and culminate in a homecoming gig at Liverpool Hangar 34 on 4 July.

The Come Closer singer said of the news on Instagram: "Excited to announce my UK Tour! It’s been too long since I’ve been on stage, I cannot wait. Bring it on!"

Kane will no doubt treat fans to a selection of hits from across his career, from his early Rascals days to his solo albums and maybe even dip into his Last Shadow Puppets back catalogue.

See Miles Kane's UK Tour Dates here

Wed 23 May 2018 - Carlisle - The Brickyard

Thu 24 May 2018 - Stoke-On-Trent - The Sugarmill

Friday 25 May 2018 - Coventry Kasbah

Mon 28 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Tue 29 May 2018 - London - The Moth Club

Wed 30 May 2018 - Sheffield - The Leadmill

Fri 01 Jun 2018 - Northampton - Roadmender

Sat 02 Jun 2018 - Oxford - O2 Academy 1

Fri 22 Jun 2018 - Cambridge Junction

Sat 23 Jun 2018 - Newcastle Riverside

Mon 25 Jun 2018 - Brighton Concorde 2

Tue 26 Jun 2018 - Exeter University Lemon Grove

Thu 28 Jun 2018 - Portsmouth Pyramids Centre

Fri 29 Jun 2018 - Cardiff - The Tramshed

Tuesday 3 Leeds - Brudenell Social Club

Wed 04 Jul 2018 - Liverpool - Hangar 34

See Miles Kane play with Matt Bellamy's Beatles' cover band here:

Lead photo credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella