WATCH: Lord Buckethead Has Dropped A Christmas Single

A Bucketful of Happiness 03:55

A Bucketful of Happiness is just the kind of festive cheer you need!

Lord Buckethead has released a festive track for Christmas 2017, and it couldn't have come sooner.

The makeshift hero of 2017, who stood against Theresa May in her constituency of Maidenhead this year, has now done it again by creating charity Xmas banger.

OK, so it may not be a banger, but it's all in aid of homeless charity, Shelter.

Speaking to Press Association: “I just fancied having a laugh. Clearly it is superior to any other track in the ether at the moment, but will that be enough to topple the mighty Shere Anne [check this, minions] in time for a Number One? I somehow doubt it.”