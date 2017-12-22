WATCH: Lord Buckethead Has Dropped A Christmas Single

22 December 2017, 15:16

A Bucketful of Happiness

03:55

A Bucketful of Happiness is just the kind of festive cheer you need!

Lord Buckethead has released a festive track for Christmas 2017, and it couldn't have come sooner.

The makeshift hero of 2017, who stood against Theresa May in her constituency of Maidenhead this year, has now done it again by creating charity Xmas banger.

OK, so it may not be a banger, but it's all in aid of homeless charity, Shelter.

Speaking to Press Association: “I just fancied having a laugh. Clearly it is superior to any other track in the ether at the moment, but will that be enough to topple the mighty Shere Anne [check this, minions] in time for a Number One? I somehow doubt it.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Binge drinking' Santa in need of a health check, top GP jokes
Slade in 1985

This Is How Much Money Slade & The Pogues Make At Christmas...

In sea sickness and in health: Couple stage underwater wedding

Fury as fan favourite Fudge dropped from Cadbury's festive selection box
http://www.radiox.co.uk/artists/liam-gallagher/lia

Liam Gallagher Addresses Oasis Reunion Rumours