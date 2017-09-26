WATCH: Linkin Park Share Video Of Chester Bennington

The clip sees the late Linkin Park frontman happily improvising on a song before the band go on stage.

Linkin Park have taken to Twitter to remember their late singer and the times he made them "laugh," by sharing an intimate pre-gig moment in their dressing room.

Watch it here courtesy of Linkin Park's official Twitter page:

Linkin Park share video of Chester Bennington singing in dressing room Credit: Twitter/LinkinPark 01:16

The video - which sees their frontman making up a lighthearted ditty about "unicorns and lollipops" - is captioned: "Cherishing all the times Chester made us laugh. Taking a look back at some of our favorite LPTV moments."

Meanwhile, Korn guitarist Brian Welch has confirmed he will attend the Chester Bennington tribute concert on 27 October, after his previous comments about the One More Light rocker.

Shortly after hearing of the Linkin Park frontman's tragic suicide, the Blind guitarist accused his friend and fellow rocker of taking the "cowardly way out".

He later issued a statement apologising for his outburst, which he claimed came as a result of him being “heartbroken” by the news.

Recently, Welch explained in his Instagram post: "When I heard the news about our friend Chester Bennington I was so sad, hurt and angry. In my shock and confusion I didn’t know how to process my feelings correctly. I spoke out from a broken heart and I want to thank the LP camp, and all of my friends and fans for the forgiveness, understanding and grace that was extended to me. I am honored to celebrate Chester's life with our boys in LP, their fans, and many of my friends and colleagues in the music industry. @linkinpark @chesterbe#celebratelife".

As well as headline act Linkin Park - who will be performing without their late frontman for the first time - Brian Welch will join the likes of Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track Heavy.

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:

Listen to Chester Bennington's isolated vocal for Numb 02:17

Money raised from the concert will go to Music for Relief's One More Light Fund in memory of the late singer, and tickets are on sale now.

Talinda Bennington also shared a heartbreaking video of her late husband, which was taken just 36 hours before his passing to show how hidden his suicidal thoughts were.

Watch it here:

Chester Bennington's Widow Posts Video 36 Hours Before Death Credit: Twitter/TalindaB 00:40

Taking to Twitter she wrote: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud".

Photo credit: Twitter/Linkin Park