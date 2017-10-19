WATCH: Chester Bennington Puts On French Accent In Backstage Clip

The Numb rockers have kept their promise to "cherish all the times" their late frontman made them laugh.

Linkin Park have shared more videos of their late frontman laughing and joking behind the scenes.

Since the Numb singer tragically lost his life to suicide on 20 July, the band have continued to honour him by looking back through old footage and remembering his kooky sense of humour.

The latest clip shared on Monday (16 October) sees Bennington put on a French accent just before they take to the stage in Paris.

Watch it here above.

Another video which was shared two days earlier sees the In The End singer putting a travel pillow on his head.

Last Thursday, the band shared their Carpool Karaoke video, which was filmed just six days before they lost their frontman to suicide on 20 July 2017.

Watch our clip of them here:

Watch the full video below:

Underneath the post the band shared a link to their One More Light Fund in Memory of Chester Bennington.

Meanwhile the Chester Bennnington tribute concert is set to place on 27 October, featuring Korn's Jonathan Davies and Brian Welch, Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold members M. Shadows and Synyster Gates, several members of System of a Down, Yellowcard singer William Ryan Key, and solo artist Kiiara, who featured on Linkin Park track Heavy.