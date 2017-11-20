WATCH: Linkin Park Dedicate AMA To Chester Bennington

See the One More Light rockers pick up their gong for Favourite Artist in the Alternative Rock category.

Linkin Park dedicated their American Music Awards win to late frontman Chester Bennington.

The What I've Done rockets scooped the Alternative Artist accolade at the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night (19 November), and paid tribute to the singer, who took his own life in July 2017 aged 41.

Watch the moment in our video above.

Co-founder Mike Shinoda told the crowd: "We want to dedicate this award to him, to his memory, to his talent, to his sense of humour, to his joy.

"And remember, you guys, all of you tonight, whether you're a fan or an artist - I want you guys to take a moment to appreciate what you've got. And make Chester proud."

The US rockers also took to their Twitter account to thank their fans for voting for them in the category, in which they beat off competition from Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots.

They wrote: "Thank you to our fans for all of your support and for voting for us at this year's @AMAs. We took home Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock #AMAs

"Thank you to all the fans who voted. We love you so much. Take a moment to appreciate the people you love and #MakeChesterProud #AMAs (sic)"

Last week, Linkin Park - who are also made up of Rob Bourdon, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell and Joe Hahn - dedicated their upcoming live album, One More Light Live, to the late frontman.

They said in a statement: "We dedicate this live album to our brother Chester who poured his heart and soul into 'One More Light.'

"After we finished recording the album, we joked with Chester that - since he had delivered so many stunning performances in the studio - he had set the bar extra high to produce that alchemy on stage each night.

"Not surprisingly, he welcomed the challenge."

One More Light Live will be available next month.

Last month, Linkin Park paid tribute to Chester at a star-studded tribute concert for him in Los Angeles.

Mike, who hosted the event, told the crowd: "Doing this show is one of the hardest things I think that we've ever decided to do. And I think you're part of the only reason that we are able to even stand up here and do this."

He also sang his Looking for an Answer track, which he wrote soon after Chester's death.

Watch the moving moment here:

The concert also saw the likes of Gavin Rossdale, Alanis Morrisette, Korn members and Blink-182 perform.