WATCH: Chris Cornell's Widow Opens Up In First TV Interview

Vicky Cornell has talked about the Audioslave and Soundgarden icon's battle with addiction, and revealed she sometimes blames herself for not seeing the signs.

Vicky Cornell has given her first TV interview after the loss of her husband and grunge rocker Chris Cornell to suicide.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer tragically passed away on 17 May 2017, taking his own life shortly after playing a gig in Detroit.

Speaking to ABC News, she said: "My husband was the furthest thing from a rock star junkie. He just wasn't. He was the best husband, the greatest father. I lost my soulmate and the love of my life".

Watch the full interview below:

"He wanted to be there for his family, for his children," Vicky Cornell added. "He loved his life ... he would never have ever left this world."

However, the American publicist - who shared two daughters Toni (12) and Christopher (11) - with the rocker, suggested his struggle with addiction led to his demise.

"People think that addiction is like, 'Oh, you were an addict,'" she said. "I was, I feel, guilty of the same thing.

"You think addiction is a choice," she said. "And it's not."

Heartbreakingly, the spouse of the Black Hole Sun singer admitted she sometimes blames herself for not recognising the signs earlier, saying: "I know that people say ... you know, you can't blame yourself," she said.

"I'm trying not to, but there were signs."

Watch Guns N' Roses pay tribute to Chris Cornell with a Black Hole Sun cover:

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington also tragically took his on life on 20 July, on what would have been his friend Cornell's 53rd Birthday.

Bennington's wife Talinda went on to share photos and footage of the Numb rocker smiling with his children, to show how difficult it is to predict and detect suicidal thoughts.

She captioned one of her heartfelt posts: "This was days b4 my husband took his own life.Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd. Never kmow. #fuckdepression (sic)."

Talinda - who was married to the Numb singer for 12 years - also shared a video of the singer laughing and joking around with his kids.

She captioned it: "This is what depression looked like to us just 36 hrs b4 his death. He loved us SO much & we loved him. #f**kdepression #MakeChesterProud (sic)"

Watch it here:

Watch Chester Bennington's isolated vocals on Numb:

Lead photo credit: Admedia/Zuma Press/PA Images

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives. Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone? Click here

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/



