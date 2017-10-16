WATCH: Bradley Walsh Sang A Stormzy Track Back To Him On TV

Watch their impromptu duet of Blinded By Your Grace on The Jonathan Ross Show.

Bradley Walsh appeared on The Jonathan Ross show with his pal Stomzy and proved their bromance is very much alive.

Watch a clip of the moment above.

The Chase presenter gushed: "I want Stormzy to do something for me next. Something for my album... 'Cause I love his stuff.

Quizzed by Ross about what his favourite track was from the rapper, he paused before saying: "I think velvet is brilliant".

Walsh then launched Stormzy's Blinded By Your Grace track - although he had to be corrected when he mistook grace for "face".

See the full video here:

Poor Vince Vaughan looks so confused and left out! Someone give him a hug.

Credit: YouTube/The Jonathan Ross Show

And Stormzy isn't the only artist to be impressed by Bradley Walsh, after Liam Gallagher called him "cool".

After hearing about the glowing report, the singer and presenter called him a "living legend" and recalled the time he met Liam Gallagher and Oasis back in 2005.

all right. He doesn’t take himself seriously, like myself.”

Now the actor, presenter and singer has returned the favour, calling Gallagher a "living legend" and recalling a story of how he met him back in 2005.

“I was very fortunate to be working at the BBC one day – I was working on Coronation Street and I had to go and do this gig at the BBC,” Walsh told NME.

“He actually came up to me in the corridor and said, ‘Hello mate! D’you wanna drink?’ I said: ‘Oh! Okay, yeah, fair enough.’ He said, ‘Follow me.’"

"I ended up in the Oasis dressing room with him and his brother and [then-Oasis drummer] Zak Starkey. Liam stood up looked me square in the eye and went: ‘Our mum loves you!’ Noel said, ‘That’s true – she does.’ That’s why they invited me in to have a drink, because their mum thought I was cool in Coronation Street.

Photo and video credit: YouTube/The Jonathan Ross Show