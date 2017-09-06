WATCH: U2 Unveil You're The Best Thing About Me Lyric Video

U2 have shared the next track to come from their forthcoming Songs Of Experience album.

Watch the lyric video for You're The Best Thing About Me above.

See the teaser they posted on Twitter:

It follows the release of their live music video for The Blackout, which they hosted on Facebook last week.

Bono caught up with Chris Moyles last night, and you can hear some of what they talked about tomorrow morning from 8am.

