WATCH: U2 Unveil You're The Best Thing About Me Lyric Video

U2 - You’re The Best Thing About Me (Lyric Video)
03:52
Tune into Radio X tomorrow from 8am to hear Bono chat to Chris Moyles.
U2 have shared the next track to come from their forthcoming Songs Of Experience album.
Watch the lyric video for You're The Best Thing About Me above.
See the teaser they posted on Twitter:
'Im the kind of trouble that you enjoy’ Listen now. You're The Best Thing About Me #U2SongsofExperience #U2BestThing https://t.co/p48e9GFOEA pic.twitter.com/FRsYd1xHO9— U2 (@U2) September 6, 2017
It follows the release of their live music video for The Blackout, which they hosted on Facebook last week.
Bono caught up with Chris Moyles last night, and you can hear some of what they talked about tomorrow morning from 8am.
Listen to The Chris Moyles Show on Weekdays from 6.30am-10am and on Saturdays from 8am-11am.
Listen back to the latest Chris Moyles show, and download the podcast here.
