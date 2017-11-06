U2 To Play Trafalgar Square For Pre-MTV EMAs Party

The Irish legends, who will receive the Global Icon prize at the awards ceremony this year, are set for a very special performance at the London landmark.

U2 are set to play a special gig at Trafalgar Square this Saturday (11 November).

Bono and co. will take to one of the capital city's biggest landmarks in order to celebrate the 2017 MTV EMAs, which takes place on Sunday 12 November.

The With Or Without You rockers - who will receive the Global Icon prize at the awards ceremony this year - will also have part of their performance aired at the ceremony, which kicks off at 8pm.

Fans who want the chance to be in the crowd at the special event have until 10pm on Tuesday 7 November to register.

Previous recipients of the Global Icon prize have included Ozzy Osbourne (2014), Eminem (2013), Queen (2011), Bon Jovi (2010) and Whitney Houston (2012).

Meanwhile, tickets for U2's North American Experience + Innocence tour dates will go on sale on 20 November 2017.

Noel Gallagher has been touring with the One icons throughout the year, performing his Don't Look Back In Anger anthem with the band at their gig at London's Twickenham Stadium gig back in July.

Watch the moment below:

Speaking to Chris Moyles recently, the Holy Mountain singer revealed why he's "given up" on defending the band to others.

Watch our interview clip here: