WATCH: Here Are Those 2018 Tour Dates U2 Teased Last Year...

The Irish rockers have announced European tour dates, including that Manchester date they teased to Radio X in December.

U2 have announced European tour dates for this year.

The One rockers will perform in nine different countries in Europe as part of their upcoming U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour.

Watch their announcement video above.

The European leg of their tour will being in Berlin, Germany on 31 August, and will see them perform in Cologne, Paris, Madrid, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Amsterdam and Milan, before coming to the UK on 19 October for their Manchester Arena gig and London's The O2 on October 23.

According to a press release by promoters Live Nation, Bono and co are currently plotting homecoming concerts in Dublin and Belfast, "details of which will be announced as soon as they are finalised".

Back in December, Bassist Adam Clayton appeared on The Chris Moyles Show to tease the news.

Asked if by Chris if he could bag some free tickets to their next gig, Clayton replied: "Do you fancy a trip to Manchester?"

He added: "Well, we're gonna be announcing shows... After the summer is when they're gonna go on sale, but we'll be announcing shows.

"So, we'll save you some seats down the front".

Watch the moment Adam Clayton surprised Dom in the Radio X studio:

See U2's European 2018 tour dates so far:

31 August - Berlin, Germany- Mercedes-Benz Arena



4 September - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess

8 September - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

9 September - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

16 September - Lisbon, PT Altice Arena

20 September - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Arena

29 September - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena





3 October - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

7 October - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

11 October - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum