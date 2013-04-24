Tom Odell Announces Second Shepherd's Bush Show

24th April 2013, 14:30

Tom Odell has announced a second night at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire this Autumn after 'phenomenal demand' for the first show.

Tom Odell

He'll now play the west London venue on October 22 and 23.

The BRITs Critics' Choice winner has been confirmed as one of the support acts for The Rolling Stones Hyde Park shows this summer.

He'll play the second of the two concerts - July 13.

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News