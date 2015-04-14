The Bluetones Head Out On 20th Anniversary Tour

14th April 2015, 14:30

The Britpop favourites are heading out on tour to mark 20 years since the release of their classic hit Slight Return with dates including London, Glasgow and Portsmouth.

The Bluetones

Slight Return was one of the biggest hits of the Britpop era in the mid-1990s and now the Bluetones are heading out on tour to mark 20 years since its release.

INDIE WONDER YEARS: 1996

Although the band formed in 1993, 2015 will mark 20 years since their breakthrough hit was first released. When re-released in 1996, it hit No.2 in the charts.

Frontman Mark Morriss, guitarist Adam Devlin, Eds Chesters on drums and Scott Morriss on bass will be playing hits including Slight Return, Solomon Bites The Worm and Bluetonic.

To mark the event, they're reuniting for the first time in four years to play shows across the UK. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 17 April at 10am .

THE BLUETONES TOUR DATES
16 SEPTEMBER 2015 LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY
17 SEPTEMBER 2015 GLASGOW, O2 ABC
18 SEPTEMBER 2015 NEWCASTLE, O2 ACADEMY
19 SEPTEMBER 2015 MANCHESTER, THE RITZ
23 SEPTEMBER 2015 PORTSMOUTH, PYRAMIDS CENTRE
24 SEPTEMBER 2015 LONDON, THE FORUM
26 SEPTEMBER 2015 BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY
27 SEPTEMBER 2015 BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY

Comments

Download the Radio X app

News