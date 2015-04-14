The Bluetones Head Out On 20th Anniversary Tour

Slight Return was one of the biggest hits of the Britpop era in the mid-1990s and now the Bluetones are heading out on tour to mark 20 years since its release.

Although the band formed in 1993, 2015 will mark 20 years since their breakthrough hit was first released. When re-released in 1996, it hit No.2 in the charts.



Frontman Mark Morriss, guitarist Adam Devlin, Eds Chesters on drums and Scott Morriss on bass will be playing hits including Slight Return, Solomon Bites The Worm and Bluetonic.



To mark the event, they're reuniting for the first time in four years to play shows across the UK. Tickets will go on sale on Friday 17 April at 10am .

THE BLUETONES TOUR DATES

16 SEPTEMBER 2015 LEEDS, O2 ACADEMY

17 SEPTEMBER 2015 GLASGOW, O2 ABC

18 SEPTEMBER 2015 NEWCASTLE, O2 ACADEMY

19 SEPTEMBER 2015 MANCHESTER, THE RITZ

23 SEPTEMBER 2015 PORTSMOUTH, PYRAMIDS CENTRE

24 SEPTEMBER 2015 LONDON, THE FORUM

26 SEPTEMBER 2015 BIRMINGHAM, O2 ACADEMY

27 SEPTEMBER 2015 BRISTOL, O2 ACADEMY