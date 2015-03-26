Super Furry Animals and The Horrors For New Forgotten Fields Festival

Eridge Deer Park will host the first year of the brand new Forgotten Fields festival this August, with Super Furry Animals, The Horrors and Augustines amongst the acts performing.



Basement Jaxx, De La Soul and British Sea Power are also in the list of the acts we can expect to see at the Sussex festival. Tickets go on general sale tomorrow, 27 March .



The festival is being brought together by the team behind Kendal Calling, the hugely successful festival which has taken place in the Lake District for the past 10 years. It's being styled as a boutique festival, with just 4000 tickets being made available.



Other acts performing including Get Inuit, The Levellers and Beans On Toast.